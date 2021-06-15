iD fashion 'spotlight on' Otago Polytechnic Applied Management learners

Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 - 16:29

It’s often said that fashion is all about the details.

The same is true for event management.

Therefore, there will more than a few nerves among a group of third-year Otago Polytechnic Bachelor of Applied Management students this week as they prepare to apply the final flourishes to the opening event of iD Dunedin Fashion Weekend on Friday 18 June.

"The Awakening of Future Disruptors", to be held at the Sargood Centre from 7pm-9pm, will showcase a range of designs from Otago Polytechnic’s student fashionistas.

Yet the eight Applied Management learners involved in the event will equally be under the spotlight - particularly post-event, when their planning, leadership, creative thinking, budgetary and problem-solving abilities will be the focus of academic assessments.

"The idea is to give our learners all-important, real-world experiences," Otago Polytechnic lecturer Rachel Byars, says.

Rachel says the students are lucky to have the experience of an industry expert in Michelle Branford, who co-teaches the event project.

"This project has no shortage of moving parts, including digital marketing, ticketing and sales, food, health and safety, budgetary constraints, sponsors and deadlines."

"Notably, some challenges evolve as the event looms, so the students need to adjust accordingly. They are also working with an actual client, someone who is on the board of iD Fashion."

"The Awakening of Future Disruptors" will feature food tastings created by the talented students from Otago Polytechnic’s Culinary Arts programme, live music (performed by Judah Kelly) and the fashion visions of 27 Otago Polytechnic Fashion Design students.

Third-year Bachelor of Applied Management learner Caitlin Kelly says she and her peers got straight to work brainstorming ideas when they first learned of the assignment’s details in early-May.

"We got a better idea of a vision for the event after we visited the ‘Fashion Fwd >> Disruption through Design’ exhibition in May. That helped us cement our thoughts around the ‘mood’ of iD Fashion.

"We had initially thought about having models posing as ‘stills’. But the feedback we got was that we needed more a catwalk vibe. So we have ended up going for an approach that is more of a central stage than a long runway and the models will enter and exit through the crowd at the Sargood Centre."

Classmate Jessie Kingsbury says working through the running order of designers and models has proven to be tougher than envisaged, too.

"For example, the designers have different models, but some models are helping more than one designer, so we need to balance who’s on the catwalk with who needs to be getting ready out the back. It’s all about continuity."

Details: "The Awakening of Future Disruptors", Sargood Centre, Otago Polytechnic, 7pm-9pm, Friday 18 June.