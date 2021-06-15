NZers more positive than ever about role the arts play in our lives - Creative NZ

Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 - 18:00

Latest research shows New Zealanders more positive than ever about vital role the arts play in our lives, despite COVID-19

Creative New Zealand’s latest triennial research into New Zealanders’ attitudes towards and engagement with the arts show the arts are making a powerful contribution to our wellbeing and are helping us get through COVID-19.

More people are also appreciating the important role that the arts play in connecting whÄnau and communities, but access could be improved. The arts are helping more of us explore and build our own sense of identity too, as well as growing our connections with other New Zealanders.

While we’re feeling better than ever about the arts, New Zealanders’ engagement with the arts has taken a hit due to COVID-19. Despite attendance at the arts declining somewhat, participation has held steady, and how we want to experience the arts is changing.

More sentiments like these, along with data and trends, are included in Creative New Zealand’s latest triennial survey, New Zealanders and the Arts - Ko Aotearoa me Åna Toi, which was released by the organisation today.

Every three years, Creative New Zealand commissions independent research into New Zealanders’ attitudes towards, attendance at, and participation in the arts - the only longitudinal survey of its kind in Aotearoa.

The 2020 research, conducted by independent research company Colmar Brunton, is the sixth edition, which first began in 2005.

"As ever, New Zealanders and the Arts - Ko Aotearoa me Åna Toi gives us much to think about in terms of the value the arts bring to our lives," says Creative New Zealand Chief Executive Stephen Wainwright.

"Just as we know there’s power in great stories, there’s also immense value in good research too. It helps highlight how things are now, how they were, and where they might be heading. Over the coming months we’ll look at which aspects of the findings we might further explore - but first, we want to get the research out into the world, especially to the arts community for them to digest and respond to."

Colmar Brunton conducted two surveys in 2020 for New Zealanders and the Arts - Ko Aotearoa me Åna Toi: one with adults (aged 15 and over) and one with young people (aged 10-14).

For the first time, there are also dedicated reports exploring MÄori, Pasifika and Asian New Zealanders’ relationship with the arts. A report on New Zealanders with lived experience of disability and their relationship with the arts has also been prepared for the first time, as well as the regional and city reports that premiered in 2017.

All these reports are available online: www.creativenz.govt.nz/nzersandthearts

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, Hon Carmel Sepuloni, says New Zealanders and the Arts - Ko Aotearoa me Åna Toi provides a rich picture of the positive impact the arts have on our lives, for both adults and young people alike.

"The 2020 research provides much for us to acknowledge, reflect on, and celebrate. I’m not surprised to see the impact of the arts on New Zealanders’ wellbeing, especially through COVID-19."

She continues, "Inclusion and access are important areas to me as the Minister for Disability Issues as well as Social Development and Employment, so I’m pleased to see more perspectives from our country’s diverse communities reflected in this latest research."

A summary of the research, produced by Creative New Zealand, holds up five key insights:

- New Zealanders are more positive than ever about the vital role the arts play in our lives.

The arts are making a powerful contribution to New Zealanders’ wellbeing, and are helping us get through COVID-19.

More New Zealanders appreciate the arts’ powerful role in connecting whÄnau and communities, but access to the arts could be improved.

The arts are helping more of us explore and build our own sense of identity, as well as growing our connections with other New Zealanders.

Attendance has declined but participation has held steady, and how we want to experience the arts is changing.

The data that sits behind each of these statements are included in the research summary, which has been also produced in Easy Read and plain text formats.

Behind these headlines there are some fascinating shifts; some of which are outlined below.

Attitudes towards the arts are at a record high

For the first time, positive attitudes toward the arts hit the 80% mark, with four out of five New Zealanders agreeing that the arts help to develop and foster creativity, and people feel proud when New Zealand artists succeed overseas.

The impact of COVID-19

Looking across the data, the impact of COVID-19 is evident. Attendance fell by 5% compared to 2017 - down to 68% - largely through a decline in performing arts attendance. This isn’t surprising, given the intense and prolonged difficulties in staging performance arts events in 2020.

But COVID-19 did bring to life for us the importance of the arts for our own wellbeing. Nearly a third of New Zealanders (31%) agree that arts and culture have supported their wellbeing through the COVID-19 crisis. For one in four people (26%), the arts have become more important to their personal wellbeing since COVID-19 arrived in Aotearoa. Almost half of us (48%) agree that arts and culture have a vital role to play in rebuilding New Zealand after the COVID-19 crisis.

Positive shift in the attitudes of young people - especially boys

The 2020 research has seen a dramatic and positive shift in the attitudes of young people, especially for boys.

In the last research conducted three years ago, boys were well behind girls when it came to how they saw themselves creatively. In 2017, 77% of girls agreed that doing creative things made them feel ‘excellent’ or ‘good’, compared with 57% of boys. This time, 86% of girls felt positive, but boys leapt up to 73%.

Creative New Zealand will explore the key findings further over the coming months, following reactions and feedback from the arts sector and identifying other important areas to explore.

A companion survey - Audience Atlas New Zealand 2020 - will be published later in the year. It provides a detailed insights into New Zealanders’ relationship with arts, which arts and cultural organisations can use to increase audience engagement.