Aotearoa lags behind as EU moves to ban colony cages - SAFE

Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 - 07:04

Last week the European Parliament urged the European Commission to ban the caging of all farmed animals across the European Union by 2027.

The resolution was adopted with overwhelming support from MEPs. It urged the Commission to revise the outdated EU directive on farmed animals in order to phase out cruel cage systems.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Bianka Atlas said Aotearoa is falling behind.

"The European Parliament’s decision to adopt this resolution will set a precedent for the rest of the world," said Atlas.

In New Zealand, 2.3 million hens are still waiting to be freed from cruel and outdated cages. In 2014 and 2017, the Labour Party made similar promises to ban the caging of hens in New Zealand, but no action has yet been taken.

"We hope our political leaders will take notice of this resolution. The world is moving away from confining animals in cages and Aotearoa must do the same. Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor needs to act to ban the caging of hens in Aotearoa."