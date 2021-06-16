Latest results from NZ largest crime survey show burglary numbers decline - MoJ

Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 - 08:58

The Ministry of Justice’s New Zealand Crime and Victims Survey for 2020, published today, reveals trends in crime over the last three years.

The number of burglaries per household fell significantly1 from 18% in 2018, to 16 per 100 in 2019 and to 14 per 100 in 2020. The percentage of households affected by burglary fell significantly from 12% to 10%.

"There was already a downward trend in burglaries before the COVID-19 lockdown, and this trend appears to have to accelerated since then," says Tim Hampton, Ministry of Justice Deputy Secretary. "It is particularly encouraging to see that some of the biggest declines in burglaries has been for those that have historically been the most likely to be burgled, such as MÄori and low-income households."

There were significant decreases in burglaries in North Island towns and cities apart from Auckland and Wellington. For example, the rate of burglaries and overall household offences in the ManawatÅ«-Whanganui region halved in 2020 compared with 2018.

The percentage of households experienced burglaries or other household offences decreased from 19% before the COVID-19 alert level 4 lockdown to 17% since the lockdown.

The number of household offences also fell from 29 per 100 households before the lockdown to 25 per 100 since the lockdown.

Post-lockdown reductions were significant when compared with the 2018 Survey.

Other key findings from the 2020 survey are:

- Over three years of surveys, accounting for differences in average age, people with disabilities were significantly more likely to experience crime

- Females who are separated or divorced, are significantly more likely to be victimised than other adults, while males who are married, in a civil union, or in a de facto relationship are significantly less likely to be victimised

- A significant reduction to household property damage was recorded after the national COVID-19 lockdown in March-May 2020

- A higher proportion of MÄori are victimised each year than any other ethnic group. This figure may be largely explained by demographic factors (MÄori on average are younger, and young people are more likely to be victimised) and socio-economic factors (MÄori on average live in more deprived areas, which is linked to a higher risk of victimisation).

- In the last three years, MÄori experienced a significant reduction in the proportion of households that experienced a burglary or other household offence. "This unique survey has been running since 2018," says Tim Hampton. "This drawn on around 23,500 interviews with randomly selected New Zealanders about their experiences of crime. For the first time, we are able to compare the data over three years and we can now see trends in crime."

"The Survey provides us with unique evidence because three quarters of crime incidents are not reported to the Police and therefore not recorded in the administrative data", says Tim Hampton.

"It shows changes in victimisation and can indicate the effectiveness of government policies on crime - this is the key to what New Zealand Crime and Victims Survey offers and will continue to grow in importance over time."

"It provides valuable data for the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Social Development, Te Puni Kokiri, the Police, Department of Corrections, Oranga Tamariki, and the Ministry for Women," he says.