A safer Ruakura Road is on its way - Council

Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 - 13:34

A key roading project to upgrade a section of Ruakura Road has begun which will create a safer environment for road users, pedestrians and people on bikes.

Considered a priority project, the upgrade (between Wairere Drive and Silverdale Road) will provide a critical link to the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway, and support Council’s commitment of shaping a city that’s easy to live in and explore and connect.

Off-road works and site establishment has commenced, with more extensive construction work due to get underway soon.

Once complete, the upgrade will include traffic lights at the intersections of Ruakura Lane/Ruakura Road and Ruakura Road/Knighton Road as well as shared paths and dedicated cycleways for people to enjoy.

Capital Projects Manager Chris Barton said as urban development progresses in the area the road is no longer fit for purpose.

"Good roads play a huge part in supporting and shaping new housing developments and creating liveable neighbourhoods."

"The existing Ruakura Road has deep ditches beside the traffic lanes, uncontrolled intersections and limited kerbing, lighting and footpaths. So, these roading improvements are needed now to improve the safety for all road users including pedestrians and cyclists," Barton said.

Council data shows on average 21,000 cars travel Ruakura Road each day (Monday to Friday).

Meanwhile work on a key transport connection project supporting the development of the Ruakura Superhub is well underway.

Together the two transport projects will help provide a connected city between Ruakura, The University of Waikato, AgResearch, and will allow for the expansion of Waikato Innovation Park.

Local construction company Schick has been awarded both transport construction contracts.

When fully developed, Ruakura will become New Zealand’s largest integrated development, which will be anchored by a 30ha inland port operation. Once developed, Ruakura will become home for up to 8000 Hamiltonians, and will deliver major economic, social, environmental, and cultural benefits to the Waikato and New Zealand.

Project updates can be found at hamilton.govt.nz/ruakura