Farmlands welcomes Toitu Envirocare to Fieldays 2021

Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 - 15:53

New Zealand farmers are looking for increased support as they battle to meet their escalating sustainability and emissions targets. KPMG’s Agribusiness Agenda for 2021, released on the opening day of Fieldays, has revealed the intense pressure the farming sector is now under as a lead player in the fight against climate change.

In response to their call, Farmlands is enhancing the support it can offer to farmers in achieving their emissions targets. Farmlands Co-operative will welcome ToitÅ« Envirocare into the Innovation Hub space at Fieldays, following Toitu’s decision to sign on as a Farmlands Card Partner in early 2021.

ToitÅ« Envirocare, a government-owned provider of environmental certification has launched its carbon programmes into the primary sector to allow pastoral farmers to gain ToitÅ« carbonzero and ToitÅ« carbonreduce certification for their on-farm emissions. ToitÅ« awarded Farmlands with a carbonreduce certification in 2020.

Farmlands’ Head of Sustainability and Land Use, Katie Vickers says she is thrilled to welcome ToitÅ« into the Farmlands family, noting that this is a big step in supporting 100 percent of New Zealand farmers to know their actual greenhouse gas emissions by the end of 2022.

"As part of our commitment to helping our shareholders farm sustainably into the future, we are working with partners who are committed to the same cause," Katie says.

"Whilst we’ve started our own climate action journey, we want to make sure we have the right tools and knowledge to support our farmers and growers in leading the world in this space - having ToitÅ« as part of our family helps that."

Steve Dixon, General Manager of Strategy and Partnerships for ToitÅ« is confident that the new partnership will enable agribusiness to carry through further climate change initiatives.

"As a ToitÅ« carbonreduce certified organisation, Farmlands is not only taking steps to minimise its own carbon impact - it’s also encouraging its customers to do the same," Steve says.

"We’re looking forward to helping farmers take credible climate change action, get ahead of the curve of regulation and increase the value of their products."

"As part of the Innovation Hub at Fieldays, we’re hoping to engage with the farming community and present the new ToitÅ« farm certification programme as a way to prove and improve a farm’s carbon position," Steve says.

ToitÅ« is offering an exclusive shareholder rebate of 2.5% off the first year of membership and will be on hand to provide advice on carbon reduction on-farm throughout Fieldays 2021. Visit ToitÅ« in the Innovation Hub and the Farmlands team at site F103-109.