Waimate District's new bin service just weeks away

Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 - 17:03

Residents throughout the Waimate District are gearing up to play their part in a regional collaboration to reduce waste to landfill, with the new kerbside rubbish and recycling service set to take effect from 5 July.

The new standard set of bins, which includes a 140L red rubbish bin, 240L yellow recycling bin, 240L green organics bin and a 45L blue crate, especially for glass, have now been delivered.

Following community consultation in June 2020, the vast majority of submissions opted for the new service - choosing to transition from the existing one rubbish bin and a crate, to the incoming four-bin multi-system.

Waimate District Mayor Craig Rowley says the changes, which officially commence on Monday 5 July, will help households recycle more and ultimately reduce waste to landfill - reflecting a joint message with the Timaru and Mackenzie District Councils.

"This is a significant and important change throughout our district, and it’s one that provides wide reaching benefits, enabling residents to play their part in reducing waste," Mayor Rowley said.

"The new bins and crate will mean we can separate the various streams of recycling, allowing for glass, mixed recycling and organics."

Included with the new bins, residents can lift the yellow lid and find an information brochure outlining all the major changes, what goes in each bin and key messages.

"We strongly encourage residents to take some time to read through this guide and familiarise themselves with everything they need to know in the lead up to the new service," Mayor Rowley said.

"We’ve had reports of some new bins being put out for collection already, but it’s important to note that any new bins put out for collection throughout June will not be emptied.

"The new contract and service gets underway early next month, so for now, we’re asking residents to store their bins in a safe location and continue with the status quo for just a few more weeks."

The new kerbside rubbish and recycling service kicks off on Monday 5 July.