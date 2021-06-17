Palmerston North school a finalist at the 2021 PM's Education Excellence Awards

Thursday, 17 June, 2021 - 10:55

Palmerston North’s Whakarongo School is one of the 19 finalists for this year’s Prime Minister’s Education Excellence Awards.

The Awards recognise innovative and effective teaching practices, and the positive outcomes that come from working with tamariki, rangatahi, whÄnau, iwi, hÄpu and the wider community to support all learners to succeed.

"After a year like no other, the Awards is a great opportunity to showcase the inspiring work of our educators across the country that made positive impact to our learners," says Ministry of Education Deputy Secretary for Early Learning and Student Achievement Ellen MacGregor-Reid.

"These awards are about collaboration, and teachers working together and with their students and communities to make positive changes. I congratulate all the finalists and look forward to celebrating with them at the Awards ceremony," Ellen says.

Whakarongo School

Finalist, Excellence in Teaching and Learning

The school is on a journey with implementing its future-focused STEM learning, which is improving learning outcomes for both students and staff.

Their focus on student agency and integrated technological and inquiry-based projects gave their students an opportunity to take more control of their learning. This contributed to learners being significantly more engaged and motivated.

The Awards

The independent Judging Panel will visit finalists between June and August to see their programmes in action.

The winners will be announced at the Awards ceremony in September. Winners will receive a financial award and a professional development opportunity. Find out more about this year’s finalists on the Prime Minister's Excellence Awards website.