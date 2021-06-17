Waikato school a finalist at the 2021 Prime Minister's Education Excellence Awards

Thursday, 17 June, 2021 - 10:58

Waikato’s Morrinsville College is one of the 19 finalists for this year’s Prime Minister’s Education Excellence Awards.

The Awards recognise innovative and effective teaching practices, and the positive outcomes that come from working with tamariki, rangatahi, whÄnau, iwi, hÄpu and the wider community to support all learners to succeed.

"After a year like no other, the Awards is a great opportunity to showcase the inspiring work of our educators across the country that made positive impact to our learners," says Ministry of Education Deputy Secretary for Early Learning and Student Achievement Ellen MacGregor-Reid.

"These awards are about collaboration, and teachers working together and with their students and communities to make positive changes. I congratulate all the finalists and look forward to celebrating with them at the Awards ceremony," Ellen says.

Morrinsville College

Finalist, Excellence in Health and Wellbeing

The school developed a cross-curricular programme, the Waikato Taniwharau Student Engagement Programme, that drew on its MÄori cultural knowledge base to promote self-esteem and positive hauora needed to create resilient students.

The programme has strong connection with iwi and hapÅ«. The school incorporated MÄori concepts, including the awatapu to the maunga, and the story of success for MÄori into the programme.

The Awards

The independent Judging Panel will visit finalists between June and August to see their programmes in action.

The winners will be announced at the Awards ceremony in September. Winners will receive a financial award and a professional development opportunity. Find out more about this year’s finalists on the Prime Minister's Excellence Awards website.