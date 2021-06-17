Auckland finalists at the 2021 Prime Minister's Education Excellence Awards

Thursday, 17 June, 2021 - 10:34

Auckland has stepped up this year with seven schools representing the region as finalists for the Prime Minister’s Education Excellence Awards.

The Awards recognise innovative and effective teaching practices, and the positive outcomes that come from working with tamariki, rangatahi, whÄnau, iwi, hÄpu and the wider community to support all learners to succeed. This year saw a total of 19 finalists selected for this year.

The Auckland finalists are Avondale College, Achieving @ Waitakere, Redoubt North School, Sylvia Park School, Wesley College, Manurewa Intermediate and Kadimah School.

"After a year like no other, the Awards is a great opportunity to showcase the inspiring work of our educators across the country that made positive impact to our learners," says Ministry of Education Deputy Secretary for Early Learning and Student Achievement Ellen MacGregor-Reid.

"These awards are about collaboration, and teachers working together and with their students and communities to make positive changes. I congratulate all the finalists and look forward to celebrating with them at the Awards ceremony," Ellen says.

Avondale College

Finalist, Excellence in Engaging

The school focused on lifting achievement of their Pacific students through sustained relationships with students and their family, making sure their culture and identity are reflected in their learning. This programme of work by the school has been running over a good period of time and the change had been significant, while also meeting the strategic goals of the college.

As a result, there was an increase of Pacific students achieving their appropriate year-level qualifications.

Achieving @ Waitakere

Finalist, Excellence in Leading

Achieving @ Waitakere is a collective of schools, comprising of Green Bay High School, Kelston Boys’ High School, Kelston Girls’ College, Liston College, Massey High School, Waitakere College, Henderson High School, Hobsonville Point High School, St. Dominic’s College, ACG Sunderland and Rutherford College.

To improve learning outcomes for the most at-risk and vulnerable young people, the group created a preventative model that’s responsive to their needs.

Achieving this required successful collaboration across several schools. This included engaging with whÄnau and improving school leadership practices through training and hui.

As a result, attendance has improved, more students have been re-engaged in education and more students have moved onto other education or training.

Redoubt North School

Finalist, Excellence in Leading

The school introduced play-based learning to improve student behaviour and ignite students’ desire to discover and learn. LEGO was used by students to spark their imagination and give them the freedom to experiment, to succeed, and to fail, without fear.

This has helped students to develop their social skills and improve their achievement outcomes.

Sylvia Park School

Finalist, Excellence in Teaching and Learning

Consistent focus on teaching and learning has created a culture of aspiration in this school. They used the power of teaching practice to bring out the best learning for their students.

Student-driven decision making contributed to the increase in outcomes and equity. There is a collective approach to teaching and learning making it everyone’s responsibility. The school also introduced a bilingual pathway and developed clear partnership with parents.

This led to the school’s longer-term success that is sustainable and embedded in their culture.

Wesley College

Finalist, Excellence in Engaging and Excellence in Health and Wellbeing

The school successfully improved NCEA student achievement, especially University Entrance pass rates, and wellbeing through a mix of work programmes.

They developed a special programme for NCEA achievement called Tohu MÄtauranga - Qualified School Leavers Project, which was drawn from the learning experiences of their former students. They partnered with parents to design educational activities and focused on where improvement was needed. There’s also a strong wraparound support for student wellbeing.

Manurewa Intermediate School

Finalist, 2021 Focus Prize - Excellence in Environmental and Sustainability Education

The school’s Education for Sustainability started in 2009 and continues to grow, resulting in high learning and engagement outcomes for their students.

The programme is comprehensive and supported by a wide range of resources. They also changed their physical environment to align with the programme, which also led to the school making savings.

The school has been consistent in their implementation and they continue to make improvements along the way to strengthen it.

Kadimah School

Finalist, 2021 Focus Prize - Excellence in Environmental and Sustainability Education

The school implemented a comprehensive environmental and sustainability programme to help limit waste.

The programme has been running for six years and has strong cross-curriculum links, which helped children to think critically about making good choices for the environment and community. The programme is responsive to students’ needs and reflects Judaism and MÄori concepts.

The Awards

The independent Judging Panel will visit finalists between June and August to see their programmes in action.

The winners will be announced at the Awards ceremony in September. Winners will receive a financial award and a professional development opportunity. Find out more about this year’s finalists on the Prime Minister's Excellence Awards website.