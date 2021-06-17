Northland finalists at the 2021 Prime Minister's Education Excellence Awards

Thursday, 17 June, 2021 - 10:37

Four schools representing Te Tai Tokerau make up the finalists in this year’s Prime Minister’s Education Excellence Awards.

The Awards recognise innovative and effective teaching practices, and the positive outcomes that come from working with tamariki, rangatahi, whÄnau, iwi, hÄpu and the wider community to support all learners to succeed. This year saw a total of 19 finalists selected.

The region’s finalists are Te Kura Taumata o Panguru, Northland College Teen Parent Unit, Ngunguru School and Oruaiti School.

"After a year like no other, the Awards is a great opportunity to showcase the inspiring work of our educators across the country that made positive impact to our learners," says Ministry of Education Deputy Secretary for Early Learning and Student Achievement Ellen MacGregor-Reid.

"These awards are about collaboration, and teachers working together and with their students and communities to make positive changes. I congratulate all the finalists and look forward to celebrating with them at the Awards ceremony," Ellen says.

Te Kura Taumata o Panguru

Finalist, Excellence in Engaging

The kura undertook a two-year journey with their Äkonga, connecting them with their ancestors and the environment as they tackle climate change issues. It was an inspiring story of connecting community for the greater good and there was great optimism towards addressing climate change.

They collaborated with GNS Science, House of Science, REAP and iwi to develop resources. There were strong partnerships with iwi and te ao MÄori was hugely prominent in teaching and learning practices.

Northland College Teen Parent Unit

Finalist, Excellence in Teaching and Learning

The school delivered personalised learning, local curriculum and wraparound service to re-engage, inspire and motivate young mÄmÄ.

The Teen Parent Unit had a positive view of the students’ long-term goals. Their programme used Te Whare Tapa WhÄ model to support their own cultural identity, using a strengths-based approach to link young mothers to education and keep them engaged in their learning.

Ngunguru School

Finalist, 2021 Focus Prize - Excellence in Environmental and Sustainability Education

The school’s EarthEd programme provided a whole-ecosystem approach, where students learning that everything is interconnected.

The school had a sustained level of excellence over a few years, with positive links to community organisations. Children were learning kaitiakitanga from primary and there were strong iwi connections, which had benefitted the students and the community.

Oruaiti School

Finalist, 2021 Focus Prize - Excellence in Environmental and Sustainability Education

The school’s Äkonga are leading their learning and inquiry around environmental issues that they have chosen, and this has led to sustainable environmental improvements at their school.

Their five-year journey continues to grow with the school honouring their past and building on it as they progress. The programme has links with Elwyn Richardson, and place-based, local curriculum. It’s a great example of experiential learning and developing skills across the curriculum.

The Awards

The independent Judging Panel will visit finalists between June and August to see their programmes in action.

The winners will be announced at the Awards ceremony in September. Winners will receive a financial award and a professional development opportunity. Find out more about this year’s finalists on the Prime Minister's Excellence Awards website.