Nelson school a finalist at the 2021 Prime Minister's Education Excellence Awards

Thursday, 17 June, 2021 - 11:04

Nelson College for Girls is one of the 19 finalists for this year’s Prime Minister’s Education Excellence Awards.

The Awards recognise innovative and effective teaching practices, and the positive outcomes that come from working with tamariki, rangatahi, whÄnau, iwi, hÄpu and the wider community to support all learners to succeed.

"After a year like no other, the Awards is a great opportunity to showcase the inspiring work of our educators across the country that made positive impact to our learners," says Ministry of Education Deputy Secretary for Early Learning and Student Achievement Ellen MacGregor-Reid.

"These awards are about collaboration, and teachers working together and with their students and communities to make positive changes. I congratulate all the finalists and look forward to celebrating with them at the Awards ceremony," Ellen says.

Nelson College for Girls

Finalist, Excellence in Health and Wellbeing

The school has shifted from being mainly focusing on academic achievement to putting students and their wellbeing at the centre.

They formalised a plan and provided resourcing to deliver it. The programme went through constant review so the school could make improvements as they push the programme forward.

This resulted in better attendance and curriculum improvements to support MÄori achievement.

The Awards

The independent Judging Panel will visit finalists between June and August to see their programmes in action.

The winners will be announced at the Awards ceremony in September. Winners will receive a financial award and a professional development opportunity. Find out more about this year’s finalists on the Prime Minister's Excellence Awards website.