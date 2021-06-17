Hawke's Bay finalists at the 2021 Prime Minister's Education Excellence Awards

Thursday, 17 June, 2021 - 11:11

Two schools in Hastings and one in Napier make up the Hawke’s Bay finalists in this year’s Prime Minister’s Education Excellence Awards.

The Awards recognise innovative and effective teaching practices, and the positive outcomes that come from working with tamariki, rangatahi, whÄnau, iwi, hÄpu and the wider community to support all learners to succeed. This year saw a total of 19 finalists selected for this year.

The region’s finalists are Frimley Primary School, Hastings Girls’ High School and Henry Hill School.

"After a year like no other, the Awards is a great opportunity to showcase the inspiring work of our educators across the country that made positive impact to our learners," says Ministry of Education Deputy Secretary for Early Learning and Student Achievement Ellen MacGregor-Reid.

"These awards are about collaboration, and teachers working together and with their students and communities to make positive changes. I congratulate all the finalists and look forward to celebrating with them at the Awards ceremony," Ellen says.

Frimley Primary School

Finalist, Excellence in Engaging and Excellence in Teaching and Learning

The school created authentic partnerships with whÄnau and iwi to transform school culture.

They’ve had excellent engagement with iwi, good use of te reo and great cultural practice. Both students and teachers grew their knowledge and skills through their place-based curriculum, to improve learning outcomes in a way that is both authentic and culturally responsive.

Hastings Girls’ High School

Finalist, Excellence in Leading

The school has a high population of MÄori and Pacific students. They have shown transformative and courageous leadership to address systemic racism.

They developed a high-trust relationship with MÄori and Pacific communities as they undertook changes to their school’s structures and systems to provide a learning environment to better reflects and honours the culture and identity of their students.

Henry Hill School

Finalist, Excellence in Health and Wellbeing

The school has implemented a responsive trauma-informed programme that is making a difference to the lives of their students, staff, and whÄnau.

The programme is responsive to the needs of students with learning support needs. To support the implementation of the programme, the school developed resource, including training for the principal in neurosequential modelling, which showed real leadership.

The school was culturally responsive and showed a really good example of a coordinated approach with agencies and whÄnau.

The Awards

The independent Judging Panel will visit finalists between June and August to see their programmes in action.

The winners will be announced at the Awards ceremony in September. Winners will receive a financial award and a professional development opportunity. Find out more about this year’s finalists on the Prime Minister's Excellence Awards website.