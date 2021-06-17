Tribute to Sir Ian Hassall from the Children's Rights Alliance Aotearoa

Thursday, 17 June, 2021 - 12:57

He manu he kÅrero mai ki a tÄtou, kua hinga he totara ki te wao nui Ä Tane. Kua mate tÄtahi he rangatira nui. Kei a koe e te hoa a TÄ Ian, haere okioki ki Å tÄ«puna. Haere, haere, haere atu rÄ. Ko tÄtou kua mahue ki muri, tino pÅuri Å mÄtou ngÄkau, ka rere ngÄ roimata.

E mihi ana ki a koe e hoa mÅ tÅ kaiarahi ki a koutou mÅ ngÄ mahi hei hiki ake, hei whakahÅnore i ngÄ tamariki kei roto i Aotearoa.

E te rangatira a TÄ Ian, tÅ mahi i konei i te mata Å te whenua kua oti. Moe mai, moe mai, moe mai rÄ.

A bird told us a Totara in Tane's forest has fallen. A great chief has passed. To our friend, Sir Ian, go and be with your ancestors. Go now. We who are left behind have heavy hearts and our tears flow.

We thank you for your leadership and the work you did to lift up and honour children in Aotearoa.

Sir Ian, your work here on earth is done. Rest, rest, rest now.

The Children’s Rights Alliance Aotearoa is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Ian Hassall.

Sir Ian’s respect for and commitment to children and their rights has been, and will continue to be, inspirational. A tireless advocate for children, Sir Ian encouraged us to take children seriously as people of today, while maintaining a sense of wonder at the marvel and hope of childhood.

Ever generous, Sir Ian was always ready to share his wisdom and insights and he was, for so many of us, a friend and mentor. We will miss him enormously and are truly grateful for his thoughtful, strong and steady leadership and the legacy he leaves for children in this country.

Our thoughts are with Lady Jenny and his family at this very sad time.