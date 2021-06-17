Taupo District Council votes to introduce the living wage

Thursday, 17 June, 2021 - 13:26

Taupō District Council has voted to introduce the living wage, as part of its deliberations on the Long-term Plan 2021-2031.

Mayor David Trewavas said the decision to move to a living wage was an important one for the community as a whole.

"The living wage allows our people to support themselves and their families. I believe this decision further strengthens our commitment to our people and the Taupō District community we serve," he said.

Chief executive Gareth Green thanked the council for its decision.

"I am very thankful to our Mayor and Councillors for recognising that this is the right thing to do and making this brave decision.

"I believe that paying our people at least an amount that is what is required to live is the right thing to do. It is, I believe, the minimum that we need to do to be able to reflect our values as an organisation and as a community," he said.

The introduction of the living wage will be set at the new rate of $22.75 per hour and will benefit around 135 employees. It will come into effect from 1 July 2021.