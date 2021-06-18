Customer-focused Council programme 'to prioritise community'

Friday, 18 June, 2021 - 10:57

Grey District Council has started a programme of work that aims to put the customer at the centre of everything we do and prepare the organisation to face Government-led changes across the sector.

The Customer-focused Council programme responds to a recent organisational review that highlights some key issues.

Chief Executive Paul Morris says the issues were largely around past under-investment in internal systems and processes, the organisation’s internal leadership and strategic direction.

"We know we can make changes to address these issues and put our Council in a strong place to serve the local community. The aim is to make sure staff have the support and certainty they need to focus on our customers and we can do that reasonably quickly.

"We have two processes in place: firstly, we’ve recently adopted a new organisation mission and values to support the Mayor and Councillors with their vision for a ‘Thriving, connected and resilient Grey District’.

"Secondly, we have started a programme of work to develop a new operating model that will set us up to deliver for our community.

"We know that the Government is embarking on a series of major reforms which will have a significant impact on local government. The Grey District Council, like all councils around New Zealand, needs to make sure it is ready to meet the challenges these sector changes bring. Work to date suggests changes need to be made to set the Council up for the future and ensure it delivers the best outcomes for the community."

The Customer-focused Council programme will take a hard look at how we work, learn from our experience and expertise, and recommend what’s needed to get us ready for the future. The timeframe is tight and we’ll be getting started straight away so that decisions for the future can be made by the end of the year. The process will involve the input and feedback of staff and community stakeholders.

"This process is about setting the Grey District Council up to deliver for our customers and community. It’s about delivering on our mission provide outstanding customer service and we’ll keep the community updated as we progress."

Grey District Mayor Tania Gibson says the elected Council is very supportive of the programme to bring a stronger customer focus right across the organisation and prepare for the future.

"Our Council and our staff are here for the people of the Grey District. We all want to deliver good customer service and be ready to make the most of the sector changes ahead for our community.

"I’m really keen to see a programme of improvements that help support the organisation to do their jobs as best they can for the community and we’re pleased to see work underway."

Website: www.greydc.govt.nz/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GreyDC