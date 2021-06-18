Two live export ships expected to arrive in Ahuriri soon - SAFE NZ

Friday, 18 June, 2021 - 10:55

The live export ship Maysora is expected to arrive at Ahuriri port in Napier this weekend. Yangtze Harmony is also expected to arrive in Ahuriri next week. Over 15,000 cows have been exported from Ahuriri port so far this year, more than double the number of cows exported from the port during the same period last year.

Local group Hawkes Bay Against Live Export is holding a peaceful protest in Ahuriri on Sunday, 20 June.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton said cows will continue to suffer while the live export trade is allowed to continue.

"Right now, it’s business as usual for live animal exporters," said Ashton.

"There’s still no timeline for phasing out live exports, which could be up to two years. And the Government hasn’t announced any plans to improve animal welfare during the phase-out period."

The Maysora is no stranger to controversy. In 2018, animal welfare inspectors investigated the ship while it was docked in Fremantle, Australia. The inspection found that "manure had turned into a slippery liquid slurry." Cows were trampled and unable to regain their footing as a result.

"Maysora has a terrible track record. What guarantees are there that the 2018 horror story on board the Maysora won’t be repeated with our animals?"

"Live animal exports will always pose animal welfare challenges. The Government has even confirmed this, so the onus is on Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor to announce an immediate ban."