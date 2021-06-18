Advertising industry reponds to call for help from Sir Ray Avery

Friday, 18 June, 2021 - 11:51

Sir Ray Avery threw down the gauntlet asking New Zealand’s Advertising Industry to support his campaign to reduce New Zealand’s shocking domestic violence statistics. And to do it for free.

"It was a big ask, but the response from the New Zealand Advertising Industry has been outstanding - with over twenty agencies and freelance creatives offering to help, as well as many other industry players gifting their services to create digital billboards, video content and social media.

With this amazing array of talent, I knew we would need one of New Zealand’s most successful creative companies, who has always been at the forefront of cultural trends and changing technologies. So I reached out to Angela Watson, Managing Director of Colenso for help, and thankfully Angela said ‘yes.’"

New Zealand is ranked as the worst country in the OECD in respect to domestic violence, with one in three women estimated to be a victim of domestic violence in their lifetime.

Fifty percent of partner domestic violence deaths occur at the time of actual or intended separation.

Angela says; "It’s clear that real action is needed to tackle this problem head-on and help support victims. Coming up with innovative solutions to solve problems is what we’re passionate about, and Colenso are committed to do whatever we can to help".

Sir Ray, Founder of NZ Tech Company Jupl, said "Over the past two years we have successfully rolled out our Jupl domestic violence technology platform in Australia, which has saved women and allowed hundreds of families to move on with their lives, free from fear.

In Australia, our technology bypasses the lengthy emergency services response time and alerts local police if women and children are at risk. Sadly the legislation and Government funding programs that enable these solutions in Australia do not exist in New Zealand.

So working in collaboration with New Zealand Women’s Refuge groups, NZ’s best advertising and media creatives, Spark and Samsung together we’re going to prove to Government that these solutions can be just as effective in New Zealand. And this starts with a media-driven domestic violence awareness campaign."