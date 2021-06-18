Graham’s Stream footbridge to be built shortly - Waka Kotahi

Friday, 18 June, 2021 - 14:06

Walkers and cyclists will soon have a safer crossing of Graham’s Stream in Tairua, with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency planning to build a footbridge over the waterway.

Waikato System Manager Cara Lauder says the suspension footbridge will sit approximately five metres downstream of the existing single-lane state highway bridge and will include a path across the berm to connect it with the road.

"This will allow for a safer journey for walkers and cyclists in Tairua, especially during the busy holiday periods."

Construction is hoped to start in the next few weeks, subject to consents and other factors.

The single-lane highway bridge over Graham’s Stream is expected to be replaced in the future. The bridge in its current state is safe, regularly inspected and receives regular maintenance.

Waka Kotahi will keep the community informed before decisions are made about future replacement. There’s a possibility a new bridge could include a shared path for walking and cycling, at which point the footbridge would probably be removed.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiWaiBP

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)