One year without our fallen colleague - NZ Police

Friday, 18 June, 2021 - 14:11

Tomorrow marks one year since the New Zealand Police whÄnau lost Constable Matthew Hunt in the line of duty.

Constable Hunt was killed during a traffic stop in Massey on 19 June 2020. His partner that day was also seriously injured.

Matt’s loss has been felt every day in WaitematÄ District where Matt had spent more than two years working for New Zealand Police.

His death has also impacted his colleagues across the country.

Today, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster, along with Matt’s mum and sister, Diane and Ellie, Police Minister Hon Poto Williams, WaitematÄ District Commander Naila Hassan and other guests came together to unveil a memorial plaque at Henderson Police Station.

Commissioner Coster says we continue to mourn Matthew’s death and our thoughts are with his family who miss him dearly.

"It was moving to see police staff come together to acknowledge the year that has passed without Matthew working by our side. His death has impacted our officers greatly, particularly those who worked closely with him during his time at Orewa Police station."

"While we have marked the one-year anniversary of Matthew’s death with a ceremony at Henderson, I know many of his colleagues, friends and family will also be remembering him in other ways. Matthew had touched the lives of so many and while Police mourns his loss, we know his family have been the most impacted by losing their beloved son and brother," says Commissioner Coster.

"We are continuing to offer support to Matthew’s family as well as our officers who need it. The welfare of our officers is our priority."

The officer who was injured in the incident continues to recover and is being supported by his colleagues and the organisation.