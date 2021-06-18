SIDE (South Island Dairy Event) comes to Ashburton next week

Friday, 18 June, 2021 - 14:47

The two-day South Island Dairy Event (SIDE) is one of the biggest dairy events, run by farmers for farmers, and is being held on June 22-23 in Ashburton.

Dairy farmers are encouraged to attend SIDE next week, at Ashburton’s Event Centre, to take advantage of a range of practical workshops offering solutions they can apply on-farm.

Keynote speakers include Dr Ceri Evans, who will discuss how to be high-performing under pressure, drawing on his work with sports teams including the All Blacks and his red/blue mind model. Logan Williams will also share his journey to becoming an internationally acclaimed serial inventor, entrepreneur and scientist, while providing insights around upcoming science and technology.

Practical, innovative farmer-focused workshops will offer farmers take-home skills around a variety of topics including cost control, getting calves off to a great start and preparing for a successful winter.

The event also features BrightSIDE, which farm assistants and 2IC’s are encouraged to attend. It includes workshops to boost career progression and provides the opportunity to network with hundreds of dairy leaders who attend the SIDE conference.

Limited tickets are still available for the event. For more information and to register, go to side.org.nz.

