Consultation opens on relocation and design of Flaxmere skate park - Council

Friday, 18 June, 2021 - 15:15

A new skate park for Flaxmere is on the way and Hastings District Council is seeking feedback from the community on its proposed design and location in Flaxmere Park.

The move has come about due to a planned upgrade in the Flaxmere town centre that will enable more shops, houses and better access.

It means, however, that Council has to move the existing skate bowl and basketball courts, and a new site is being considered at Flaxmere Park on the corner of Swansea and Henderson Roads.

In previous community consultation on the Flaxmere Park Reserve Management Plan 2011 (RMP), the park was identified as a suitable location due to it being highly visible and safe, and close to shops, toilets, the barbecue and carpark.

Flaxmere councillor and Hastings ambassador Henare O’Keefe said Council was keen to check in with the community again as it starts the design process.

"Flaxmere Park was named the 2020 Recreation Aotearoa Active Park of the Year and the skate park would be a great addition.

"We already have so much happening here - the playground, ki-o-rahi, disc golf, event space, parkrun.

"This would add even more so that kids of all ages can all be in the same area enjoying a wide range of activities."

Council set aside $500,000 for a new skate park and courts after adopting the town centre plan six months ago, and this budget means a facility similar in size to the Havelock North Village Green skate park could be provided.

Mr O’Keefe said Flaxmere kids were helping design the plaza, with two representatives from each of the five schools getting feedback from their skater mates on what would work best for them.

Irongate School Year 8 student Arkyss Ngarotata said being part of the designing team for the Flaxmere Skate Park with other students was an amazing opportunity.

"I am very excited to see the outcome of this."

The survey is now live online and community members can have their say at www.myvoicemychoice.co.nz before Friday, July 16.