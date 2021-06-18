Tararua residents become new Kiwis at heart-warming citizenship ceremonies

Friday, 18 June, 2021 - 17:26

There were hongis, hugs and handshakes as eleven Tararua residents realised their dream of becoming New Zealanders at ceremonies held in Pahiatua and Dannevirke. Hailing from all corners of the world, they completed their journey to becoming full citizens by pledging their oath and allegiance to New Zealand and HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 restrictions meant last year’s citizenship ceremonies were unable to be staged. Both ceremonies were officiated by Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis, and Deputy Mayor Erana Peeti-Webber, with Councillors and Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty and friends and families of the new Kiwis in attendance.

At the ceremonies, Mayor Tracey gave a stirring speech about Tararua’s unique history. She presented the new Kiwis with a formal citizenship certificate and a gift from the Tararua District Council. They also watched a video presentation from Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy, welcoming them to New Zealand, and enjoyed heart-warming waiata by students of Tama Tu Tama Ora Kapa Haka, Tararua College, and Te Kura Kaupapa MÄori o Tamaki Nui a Rua.

The citizenship ceremony in Pahiatua welcomed Natalia Koci from Brazil, Ajaib Singh from India, Junxiong Weng and Shuming Shen from China. In Dannevirke, Michael Tiemessen from the USA, Jeanne, Kelvin, Janika and Danielle Divina from the Philippines, and Kimono and Shuichi from Japan, were welcomed to become NZ citizens. Both in Pahiatua and Dannevirke the rooms were filled with family and friends supporting the new citizens as they took their oath and affirmations.

Kelvin Devine, originally from the Philippines has been working on a dairy farm in Woodville for over thirteen years. Kelvin, his wife and two daughters have now become New Zealanders. Kelvin says "he felt privileged and proud that he his family have now become New Zealand citizens."

Natalia Koci, originally from Brazil, came to New Zealand as a traveller in 2013, and worked on a farm in Herbertville. She currently lives in EketÄhuna with her husband. "In Brazil nobody knows where New Zealand is but it is a beautiful country with beautiful people. I just love the lifestyle here. In Brazil families are very close with each other and I miss them. However, now New Zealand feels like my home".

In her speech to the new citizens Mayor Tracey Collis said; "This ceremony is very special to me and serves as a reminder of the great privilege of being in New Zealand provides. You are joining the New Zealand family, New Zealand's future and your future are woven together now and I wish you all the best in your life as New Zealand citizens.

"Your commitment to our country does not of course diminish the importance of your home land, your heritage, your culture and your traditions. I encourage you to take an active part in our community as we will be enriched by your culture in doing so."