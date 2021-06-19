New Plymouth Lotto player wins $1 million

Saturday, 19 June, 2021 - 21:36

A lucky Lotto player will be having a weekend to remember after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from New Plymouth.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Auckland who took home $800,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Willowbank Superette.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

New Zealand is currently at Alert Level 1. Lotto NZ counters across the country are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.