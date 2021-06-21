Te Papa celebrates Matariki with a special focus on te taiao - Te Papa Museum

Monday, 21 June, 2021 - 11:03

Matariki at Te Papa is dedicated to remembering the past, celebrating the present and planning for the future.

The special celebrations at Te Papa begin on Friday 2 July and run through until Sunday 11 July.

With an important focus on wellbeing of our communities and environment, Te Papa is hosting a number of events for the whole whÄnau. From the museum’s first ever Seed Swap Day, to live performances across music and the arts, there is something for everyone at Te Papa during Matariki this year.

KaihautÅ« Dr Arapata Hakiwai says with the support of He Kura Te Tangata Trust, Te Papa is very happy to host a digital presentation of Taikura Kapa Haka during Matariki 2021.

"While our beloved Taikura cannot travel to Te Papa this year, each of the groups from across the motu have recorded their bracket for us all to enjoy. Te Papa will launch the first performance on the evening of Friday 2 July, and the Taikura Kapa Haka showpieces will continue throughout the week via our digital platforms. We know everyone will relish these wonderful performances celebrating Taikura Kapa Haka!"

Rongowhakaata Iwi Trust and Te Papa invite visitors to take part in the museum’s first-ever Seed Swap Day by bringing along seeds to exchange and experience a fun-filled whÄnau day. Activities include mÄra-based workshops with the Sustainability Trust and conversations on food security, seed saving, composting, hauora and much more. (Sunday 4 July)

The Matariki programme also includes a mini MÄoriland Film Festival which celebrates Indigenous screen storytelling by presenting, facilitating and supporting MÄori and international Indigenous filmmakers and creatives.

Over three consecutive nights Te Papa’s main foyer will be transformed into a marae-style cinema. Visitors will enjoy a series of Indigeous short films and one special feature film screened later on Friday. (Friday 9 July - Sunday 11 July)

Te Papa is also delighted to host the talented weavers from Muriwai. These weavers from TÅ«ranganui-a-Kiwa will demonstrate their raranga (weaving) and visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the significance of the art form, from creating food gathering vessels to the adornment of whare. (Saturday 10 July - Sunday 11 July)

Another highlight of the Matariki programme includes a special, one-off evening of hauora (wellbeing), RongoÄ TÄ« evening.

Taking a holistic approach to RongoÄ MÄori (MÄori healing practices), Te Papa is collaborating with the RongoÄ Collective of the A.R.T confederation and musician Jerome Kavanagh to produce a unique offering for visitors wairua.

Participants will receive kÅrero (discussion) and mÄtauranga (knowledge) on a variety of plant based RongoÄ and their significant healing properties. During the evening visitors can blend their own rongoÄ tÄ« (tea) and experience a fully immersive taonga puoro performance piece to uplift their wairua, leaving the audience calm and relaxed. (Friday 9 July).