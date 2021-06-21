Landmarks light up for the World Vision 40 hour famine - Worldvision

Monday, 21 June, 2021 - 11:08

New Zealand will be bathed in a sea of orange this weekend as landmarks across the country light up in support of the World Vision 40 Hour Famine.

From the Sky Tower and Eden Park in Auckland to Christchurch Airport, Wellington’s Cuba Mall Bucket Fountain and Whangarei’s Victoria Canopy Bridge, to name just a few, the glow of orange at key landmarks across the country will shine a light on the efforts of the 90,000 Kiwi youth taking part in the World Vision 40 Hour Famine.

Eden Park’s Chief Executive Officer Nick Sautner says the stadium ‘is honoured to join iconic venues and monuments throughout Aotearoa New Zealand by lighting up orange to mark the World Vision 40 Hour Famine’.

"A community asset in the heart of Auckland, we regularly light up to support community events, charities and holidays and we hope that seeing New Zealand’s national stadium illuminated orange will inspire our neighbours and the wider region to participate in the World Vision 40 Hour Famine and raise money to tackle to the ongoing hunger pandemic in sub-Saharan Africa," he says.

World Vision New Zealand’s National Director Grant Bayldon says he’s looking forward to taking in the orange glow across the country this weekend, adding that it is a special way to mark the efforts of young New Zealanders doing all they can to make a difference for children in sub-Saharan Africa who are facing what could be the biggest hunger crisis of our lifetime.

Money raised in this weekend’s World Vision 40 Hour Famine will help protect children threatened by the hunger pandemic in sub-Saharan Africa.

People can sign up to take part, or donate, at 40hour.org.nz

The full list of landmarks lighting up orange this weekend, is:

Sky Tower, AucklandEden Park, Auckland

Christchurch AirportMichael Fowler Centre, Wellington

Cuba Mall Bucket Fountain, Wellington Kelburn Park Fountain, Wellington

Victoria Street Bridge, HamiltonPalmerston North Regent Theatre

Hopwood Clock Tower, Palmerston North New Plymouth Clock Tower

Hastings Clock TowerOtago Museum

Oamaru Opera HouseVictoria Canopy Bridge, Whangarei

Dunedin Art GalleryDunedin Settlers Museum