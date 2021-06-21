Wintec launches stellar line-up of events for Matariki 2021

Monday, 21 June, 2021 - 13:18

As the Marariki star cluster rises, Wintec will mark the MÄori New Year with a range of events from the traditional to the unexpected.

Wintec’s Matariki festival, Horahia Matariki 2021, promises a cultural, colourful and connected experience from 28 June - 23 July to celebrate the MÄori New Year.

As the Marariki star cluster rises, Wintec will mark the MÄori New Year with a range of events from the traditional to the unexpected.

The Matariki star cluster is known worldwide and it’s particularly treasured in Aotearoa New Zealand as a time to gather with whÄnau and friends, to reflect on the past, celebrate the present and plan for the future.

Wintec MÄori Achievement Manager, Hagen Tautari says, "as we gaze at the stars in the night sky, we acknowledge the mÄtauranga of our ancestors, realise its relevancy for today and recontextualise a brighter future for all".

Horahia Matariki 2021 starts on 28 June with a dawn ceremony at Te KÅpÅ« MÄnia o Kirikiriroa Marae on Wintec City campus. This year the events include a new event for Wintec - an escape room experience where learnings of Matariki can be explored.

The popular Nesian Talks - introduced in 2021 are back too, with an opportunity to hear Pasifika leaders from the community take part in a panel discussion on social impact on cultural identity in Aotearoa. Other events include Stars in Your Eyes, a musical competition for staff and students and KÄinga Rua an event where Wintec whÄnau prepare meals for Hamilton’s night shelters.

On 23 July, everybody is welcome to Te KÅpÅ« MÄnia o Kirikiriroa Marae for PÅ Maumahara, a very special closing event of reflection and remembrance as we reset our sights on the year ahead.

The name Horahia translates to a display of many and is a reference to the seven pou whakarae (pillars) which symbolise the Matariki star cluster (Pleiades) at Te KÅpÅ« MÄnia o Kirikiriroa Marae on Wintec’s Hamilton City campus.

The seven pou have inspired an enduring brand, Horahia Matariki to bring together Matariki-inspired events at Wintec.

Wintec city campus is situated in an area called Te KÅpÅ« MÄnia o Kirikiriroa. In previous times this area was revered for its fertile gardens and the production of kai.

Tautari says the Maramataka MÄori (the MÄori calendar) and the appearance of the Matariki star cluster in June was observed closely to ensure optimum planting, hunting and fishing conditions.

"Nowadays, the gardens have been replaced at Wintec by the provision of another form of garden, and that is education".