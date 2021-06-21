Parks revamp for the districts smaller towns

Monday, 21 June, 2021 - 14:20

Timaru District Council Parks and Recreation unit is turning its focus to the wider District’s parks, domains and reserves with several exciting plans on the table.

Temuka Domain carpark is receiving an upgrade, two Pleasant Point Playgrounds have received some upgrades, and we are in preliminary stages of project design with Geraldine Nature and Sculpture Trail.

Work began with an upgrade of the Carpark in the Temuka Domain on 28 May 2021. The project design outlines that the new space will be able to accommodate 40 vehicles including the 2 mobility carparks.

The $350,000 project will see the carpark levelled, a new kerb installed and trees will be cleared to create additional space. A new footpath will improve access for all to the parked cars and a rain garden will be installed.

"The Domain is used by several different groups which engage in all different kinds of recreational and sporting activities," says Parks and Recreation Manager Bill Steans.

"Upgrading the car parking facilities will improve access to the Domain by providing a more efficient parking layout. Hopefully, this will lead to a more attractive destination for members of our community and visitors to the area."

Pleasant Point playgrounds have also received a little TLC. A timba basket swing has been installed at Halstead Road Stream Reserve. Stratheona Huts Reserve playground also received repairs to the under-surfacing and a repaint of the see-saw.

"We are actively taking steps, where possible, to upgrade our playground equipment and park assets so that the parks and recreational environment does not restrict access to members of our community." Says Steans.

The Parks and Recreation unit are also planting 70 deciduous tree in the Pleasant Point Domain as part of beautification works;

- Red Maple

- English Beech

- Ash

- Claret Ash

- Larch

- Liquidamber

- Tulip tree

The gas barbecues in the Temuka and Geraldine Domains are also reopening for use. These Barbecues will be available for use from 25 June.

An accessible electric barbecue has been ordered to replace the current electric barbeque in Centennial Park. The Botanic Gardens, Centennial Park, Pleasant Point BMX Track and Mulcahy Park gas barbeques are also being replaced to ensure that they meet current standards. The dismantling and removal of these barbeques will begin in July.

"We base our upgrade priorities on the information that we have about the park assets and feedback from the public."