Waitaki goes plastic free this July

Monday, 21 June, 2021 - 14:42

During the month of July keep an eye out on council’s new website and Facebook page for tips and tricks on how you can reduce the use of plastic in your life. We’ll be looking for public feedback/suggestions/experiences on how they achieved this as well and holding a month-long competition with some wonderful prizes.

Themes through the month include:

An Intro to Plastic Free Living

Reduce and reuse your plastics

How to Live Plastic Free

Easy to adopt recycling habits

The month will end with an afternoon of short movies on plastic waste, guest speakers and a mini market of sustainable products for sale, plus demonstrations and workshops on plastic reduction and waste minimisation.

Waitaki District Council has been a keen supporter of Plastic Free July activities since its inception in 2011 https://www.plasticfreejuly.org/

In participating in this global event, Council’s goal is that each person reached will change one thing to reduce the use of plastic in their life.

Some examples are:

- Using a refillable drink bottle or coffee cup

- Replace plastic food wrap with Bees Wax wraps

- Avoid plastic trays at the supermarket

- Avoid prepacked foods

- Use a reusable bag when shopping for vegetables instead of individual plastic bags

Waitaki’s Solid Waste Manager Steve Clarke said, "People are invited to share tips and tricks as we as a district look to make small individual changes that will cumulatively have a big impact on our future."