Changes proposed for speed limits around local schools

Monday, 21 June, 2021 - 14:49

Consultation starts today on proposed changes to school speed limits throughout the Queenstown Lakes District.

This follows the adoption of the Speed Limits Bylaw 2019, which enables Council to make permanent changes to speed limits following community consultation. The proposed changes were suggested by the community as part of Council’s consultation on the bylaw in 2019.

It is proposed to reduce the speed limit to 30km/hr within school zones during drop-off and pick-up hours in the following locations:

- Arrowtown Primary School - Glenorchy Primary School - Kingsview Primary School - Queenstown Primary School - Remarkables Primary School - St Joseph’s School

- Shotover Primary School - Wakatipu High School - Holy Family School - Mount Aspiring College - WÄnaka Primary School - HÄwea Flat School

Additionally, it is proposed to reduce the speed limit to 40km/hr permanently in the following location:

- Makarora School

QLDC General Manager Property and Infrastructure Peter Hansby said the proposed changes would improve safety around local schools and encouraged people to make a submission.

"We are all responsible for making sure kids can get to and from school safely. Slowing things down in these areas will help to make the school drop-off and pick-up process safer streets safer and improve safety and accessibility for children who wish to walk and cycle to school," Mr Hansby said.

"We welcome all feedback on the proposals and encourage people to take a look at the details and have a say," he said.

There are several ways to get informed on the proposals with full details available at letstalk.qldc.govt.nz or at any Council office district-wide. Submissions can be made online at letstalk.qldc.govt.nz, emailed to letstalk@qldc.govt.nz, or posted to Queenstown Lakes District Council, Private Bag 50072, Queenstown 9348. Submissions close on16 July 2021.