Come together this winter with Matariki - Kapiti Coast District Council

Monday, 21 June, 2021 - 15:18

Matariki rises on 2 July this year and heralds a month of live events, light shows, exhibitions, workshops and activities across the district.

KÄpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan says the MÄori new year is a significant time for all New Zealanders and is a time to come together to reflect on the past and look to the future.

"The rising of the star cluster Matariki (also known as Pleiades) in mid-winter signals the beginning of the MÄori new year. It has always been a time of celebration and reflection - bringing together whÄnau, friends and neighbours during the cold winter months.

"This year Council is hosting and supporting a programme of events and there’s something for everyone, in every community.

"Matariki is a time of kotahitanga - through unity, tangata whenua and communities have strength. Council’s role is to work together to ensure our district’s heritage and culture flourishes, so we’re pleased to support iwi and the community in planning these celebrations," says Mayor Gurunathan.

The anchor event, Matariki Lighting the Beacons Festival, is produced by MÄorilands Charitable Trust and proudly supported by Council through the Major Events Fund.

It is bookended by two colourful opening and losing weekends. Maclean Park in Paraparaumu Beach is set to glow with light artworks, music and local food on the weekend of July 2-3, including a Matariki Kids Bike Light Parade. And the Festival ends spectacularly with another family friendly weekend of light artworks, food and performances at Åtaki Beach Surf Club Park on 23-24 July.

In between, Lighting the Beacons Festival sees many more free music, arts, theatre and community events for KÄpiti whÄnau to enjoy, throughout July.

And if you’re looking for something to do indoors, there is a full calendar of events and activities at our KÄpiti libraries including art displays, taonga puoro, storytelling, craft workshops and gardening activities.

To find Matariki events near you visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/matariki/