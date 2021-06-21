Water conservation needed, level 4 restrictions in effect - Gisborne District Council

Monday, 21 June, 2021 - 16:48

Level four water restrictions have come into effect as Council continues essential upgrades to the Waingake Water Treatment Plant.

These restrictions mean a total outdoor water ban for all households on city water supply, and no non-essential water use for commercial and industrial users.

The Waingake Treatment Plant has been shut down since June 17 and water is currently being supplied to the city and Manutuke from the Waipaoa Water Treatment Plant.

"However following heavy rain over the weekend, the Waipaoa River is extremely dirty. We’ve had to turn the plant off today for about 12 hours for cleaning before water production can resume," says Judith Robertson, team leader for drinking water.

"There is sufficient water in the reservoirs for now but with the Waipaoa plant not operating today, the reservoirs will be drawn down quickly. This is why extra water conservation measures are needed from all water users."

Once the Waipaoa Treatment plant is back in operation, the amount of water the plant can produce every 24 hours will be reduced to begin with.

"Since work started on the Waingake upgrades, usage has not decreased to the levels required. Reduced water usage is now critical for the remainder of the works," says Ms Robertson.

"We need all residents, industry, businesses and schools to help by limiting water use as much as possible to ensure there is enough clean and safe water for everyone."

Water blasting, car and truck washing, and irrigation systems are some activities that use a high amount of water and should be postponed till after the work is complete.

The upgrades to the Waingake Water Treatment Plant’s automation system are expected to be completed next week, with the plant being fully operational early by July.

For more information and updates on the water supply, please visit our website https://www.gdc.govt.nz/services/water-supply/water-restriction-alert-levels