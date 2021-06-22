Joint initiative to release 2018 iwi data estimates - Stats NZ

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 - 11:45

The release of the 2018 iwi affiliation estimated counts is a joint initiative of the Data Iwi Leaders Group (Data ILG), a subgroup of the National Iwi Leaders Forum, and Stats NZ to address the gaps in iwi affiliation data in the 2018 Census.

In April 2019, Stats NZ announced official statistical counts of iwi from the 2018 Census would not be published due to missing iwi affiliation data and a lack of alternative government data sources to fill gaps in the data.

Under the Mana Ôrite Relationship Agreement, Stats NZ and technicians of the Data ILG recognise the disproportionate effects of the 2018 Census on iwi and have worked together to explore options and develop appropriate mitigations to address the gaps.

"Delivering for and with Mâori, iwi, and hapû is one of our organisation’s four strategic priorities," said Rhonda Paku, Kaihautû - Director, Te Tohu Rautaki Angitû Mâori, Stats NZ.

"We are working with iwi-Mâori to progress the Mana Ôrite work programme and we have increased our capacity, capability, and focus to prioritise this work."

"Positive outcomes for Mâori benefit everyone. Data is a taonga and as iwi reclaim their position as designers - as well as users - of data, we will see iwi, hapû, and whânau thrive," said Professor Tahu Kukutai, Technician - Data ILG.

"The 2018 iwi affiliation estimated counts provide a starting point for ongoing development of datasets made by iwi for iwi."

The 2018 iwi affiliation estimated counts provide estimates of iwi population counts and characteristics for people identified as being of Mâori descent in the 2018 Census. They include, for the first time, information for 32 iwi added to Stats NZ’s iwi classification in 2017.

The work completed has reduced the impact of the missing data, but there are limitations to how the estimates can be used. Both Stats NZ and Data ILG are supporting iwi-Mâori in how to best understand and utilise the data.

"While not official census counts, for most purposes the 2018 iwi estimates provide a more relevant and up-to-date picture of iwi than continued use of 2013 Census data," said Ms Paku.

"The Data ILG, with its understanding of and connections to iwi populations, has played a critical role in the evaluation and analysis of the 2018 Census iwi data, and use of appropriate methods to improve the quality of the data to make these estimates possible."

"We recognise there are shortcomings with this data and how it can be used," said Professor Kukutai.

"However, the progress being made in the Mâori data space is significant. With ongoing mahi and kôrero, we will see better outcomes for whânau in the future."

A significant work programme is underway to support improved response rates for Mâori in the 2023 Census and deliver quality data for iwi-Mâori. Programme initiatives include a larger community engagement team to work with Mâori communities, employing more local people to assist with the collection of data at census time, and a range of activities to support access to and understanding of census.

Stats NZ also received Budget funding this year for a pilot to partner with iwi in two locations to provide training, support community engagement, and enable iwi-led collection of census data in 2023. This initiative aims to improve Mâori response rates, and help Mâori build their capacity and capability to collect and analyse data.

The 2018 iwi affiliation estimated counts are now jointly available on Te Whata and the Stats NZ website at Iwi affiliation (estimated counts): 2018: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/iwi-affiliation-estimated-counts-2018

Te Whata is a data platform tailored specifically by iwi for iwi. It allows easy access to iwi data and a platform in which iwi can store and analyse their own data. Currently, this platform contains Stats NZ and Ministry of Education data.

Ko te whakaputanga o ngâ tauanga matapae piringa â-iwi mô 2018 tçtahi kôkiri ngâtahi nâ te Rôpû Raraunga o ngâ Kaihautû â-Iwi, (Data ILG), tçtahi rôpû whâiti i raro i te Kotahinga o ngâ Kaihautû â-Iwi, me Tatauranga Aotearoa, hei whakatika i ngâ âputa mô ngâ raraunga piringa â-iwi i te Tatauranga o 2018.

I te marama o Paengawhâwhâ/Âpeira 2019, ka whakapuakina e Tatauranga Aotearoa e kore ngâ tauanga tatau o ngâ iwi mai i te Tatauranga o 2018 e whakaputaina nâ ngâ raraunga piringa â-iwi kua ngaro, me te kore puna raraunga iwi taituarâ hei whakakî i ngâ âputa i ngâ raraunga.

I raro i te Kirimana Mana Ôrite, kua kite tahi a Tatauranga Aotearoa me ngâ kaihangarau o te Rôpû Raraunga o ngâ Kaihautû â-Iwi i te taumaha tonu o te pânga o te Tatauranga o 2018 ki ngâ iwi, â, kua mahi tahi ki te tûhura whiringa, ki te hanga whakatikanga hoki hei whakakî i ngâ âputa.

"Ko te hora ratonga mâ te Mâori, mâ te iwi, me te hapû, otirâ, te mahi tahi me râtou tçtahi o ngâ whâinga rautaki e whâ o tô mâtou tari," e ai ki a Rhonda Paku, Kaihautû o Te Tohu Rautaki Angitû Mâori, i Tatauranga Aotearoa.

"E mahi tahi ana mâtou ki ngâ iwi me ngâi Mâori ki te kawe whakamua i te hôtaka mahi Mana Ôrite, otirâ, kua whakapikia e mâtou tô mâtou raukaha, ô mâtou pûmanawa, me te arotahi tonu ki çnei mahi, kia oti wawe."

"Ki te kitea he putanga whai hua mâ te Mâori, ka whai hua te motu katoa. He taonga tçnei mea te raraunga, â, i ngâ iwi e hoki nei ki te tûranga kaihoahoa, - hâunga te taha ki a râtou hei kaiwhakamahi - o tçnei mea te raraunga, ka kitea te puâwaitanga o ô tâtou iwi, hapû, me ô tâtou whânau," te kî a Ahorangi Tahu Kukutai, Kaihangarau - o te Rôpû Raraunga o ngâ Kaihautû â-Iwi, (Data ILG).

"Ko ngâ tauanga matapae mô te piringa â-iwi mô 2018 tçtahi tohu tîmatanga mô te whakawhanaketanga o çtahi kâpuinga raraunga i hangaia e ngâ iwi, mâ ngâ iwi, mô ngâ râ e tû mai nei."

I puta i roto i ngâ taunga matapae mô te piringa â-iwi çtahi matapae o ngâ tauanga taupori â-iwi, me ngâ âhuatanga taupori â-iwi mô te huinga i tautohutia he uri Mâori râtou i roto i te Tatauranga o 2018. Kâtahi anô ka uru ki çnei tauanga he môhiotanga mô çtahi iwi 32 i tâpiritia ki ngâ whakaingoatanga â-iwi e Tatauranga Aotearoa i 2017.

Kua heke iho te taumahatanga o te pânga o ngâ raraunga ngaro i çnei mahi, engari tçrâ ngâ here mô te whakamahinga i ngâ matapae. E tautoko tahi ana a Tatauranga Aotearoa me te Rôpû Raraunga o ngâ Kaihautû â-Iwi, (Data ILG) i ngâ iwi me ngâi Mâori kia môhio râtou me pçhea e mârama ai, e whakamahi ai râtou i ngâ raraunga.

"Ahakoa ehara çnei i ngâ tauanga tatauranga whai mana, he tika te kî, mô te nuinga o ngâ kaupapa he hângai kç atu, he hou kç atu, tçnâ i te whakamahi tonu i ngâ raraunga o te Tatauranga o 2013," e ai tâ Rhonda.

"He taketake tonu te wâhi ki te Rôpû Raraunga o ngâ Kaihautû â-Iwi, i runga anô i tôna mârama me ana hononga ki ngâ taupori â-iwi, ki te aromâtainga me te tâtaritanga o ngâ raraunga â-iwi o te Tatauranga o 2018, me tana whakamahi i ngâ tikanga whai hua hei whakapiki i te kounga o ngâ raraunga, kia taea ai te whakaputanga o çnei matapae."

"E mârama ana mâtou tçrâ ngâ herenga o çnei raraunga, o ngâ wâ hoki e whakamahia ai," e ai ki a Ahorangi Kukutai.

"Ahakoa tçrâ, he pai tonu te ahunga whakamua i roto i te ao raraunga Mâori. Mâ te mahi tonu, mâ te kôrero tonu, ka kitea e tâtou he hua pai atu mâ ô tâtou whânau â tôna wâ."

Kei te haere tonu tçtahi hôtaka mahi nui hei whakapiki i te urupare tatauranga o ngâi Mâori mô te Tatauranga o 2023, hei hora hoki i çtahi raraunga kounga tiketike mô te iwi me ngâi Mâori. Ko çtahi o ngâ kôkiri hôtaka, he whakarahi ake i te tira whakapâ ki ngâ hapori hei mahi tahi ki ngâ hapori Mâori, he tuku mahi ki tçtahi tokomaha nui kç atu o ngâ tângata i ia takiwâ hei âwhina i te kohi raraunga i te wâ o te tatauranga, me te whânui o ngâ mahi hei tautoko i te uru a te tangata me te whakamahi i ngâ kitenga o te tatauranga.

I whiwhi hoki a Tatauranga Aotearoa i çtahi pûtea Tahua i tçnei tau mô tçtahi kaupapa whakamâtau kia mahi kôtui ki çtahi iwi i çtahi rohe e rua, hei whakangungu i te tangata, hei tautoko i te tuituinga ki te hapori, hei whakangâwari hoki i ngâ kohinga raraunga mô te Tatauranga o 2023 e te iwi. Tâ tçnei kôkiri he whai kia whakapikia ngâ urupare a ngâi Mâori, he âwhina hoki i tô râtou raukaha, ô râtou pûmanawa hoki kia kohi, kia tâtari hoki i tçnei mea te raraunga.

E wâtea ana ngâ tauanga matapae piringa â-iwi o 2018 i çnei pae e rua, arâ, i Te Whata me te pae tukutuku o Tatauranga Aotearoa ki Iwi affiliation (estimated counts): 2018.

He pûhara raraunga a Te Whata i âta waihangatia mârire e ngâ iwi, mâ ngâ iwi. Mâ reira ka ngâwari noa tô râtou whakauru atu ki ngâ raraunga â-iwi, me tçtahi pûhara e ngâwari ai tâ râtou whakawhata raraunga, tâtari raraunga hoki. I tçnei wâ, kei roto i tçnei pûhara çtahi raraunga nô Tatauranga Aotearoa, nô Te Tâhuhu o Te Mâtauranga hoki.