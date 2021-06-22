Queens Drive / TÄ«tirangi temporarily closed to vehicles

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 - 14:30

Queens Drive, TÄ«tÄ«rangi will close to all vehicles from Wednesday to Friday this week while contractors carry out geotechnical testing in preparation for the next phase of TÄ«tÄ«rangi improvement works.

Council journeys capital project manager Darren Cox says testing is required to confirm ground conditions for the placement of retaining walls.

"Our contractors will be undertaking ground investigations for future retaining walls and at the same time we’re also going to remove some hazardous trees previously identified for removal."

The road will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists, however Mr Cox says to expect delays as heavy machinery will be operating.

Work on the one-way traffic system between Te-Poho-o-Rawiri Marae and the summit will be completed by end of July 2021, and includes road widening, concrete dish drainage, new line marking, seating and a drinking fountain.

The next phase is the descent improvements, expected to commence in the coming months between the summit and Endcliffe Rd.