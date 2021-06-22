Mayoral Relief Fund to support Aucklanders affected by tornado

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 - 16:16

Auckland Council and the government have allocated $100,000 each to a Mayoral Relief Fund to support people and families experiencing hardship due to the Papatoetoe tornado, Mayor Phil Goff announced today.

"More than 1200 properties were affected by the tornado, including around 18 that have been assessed as uninhabitable and a further 51 that have been significantly damaged and may not be safe to enter," Mayor Goff says.

"The $200,000 Mayoral Relief Fund will support people who are experiencing hardship due to the tornado and who need urgent financial assistance.

"The Fund is in addition to other support that people may qualify for through the Ministry of Social Development. It will be administered by the council and will help those in need as an interim measure until they can get back on their feet and access other forms of assistance," he says.

"Auckland Emergency Management, with the support of the Red Cross, has already been providing support in the immediate aftermath of the storm, including to around 67 people who need emergency accommodation.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected by the tornado, including the family of the worker tragically killed at the container terminal in Wiri. This has been an incredibly difficult time for everyone involved, and I acknowledge the resilience of the community in the face of this disaster and the support that the community has shown to those affected."