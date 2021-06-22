Suspected broken wastewater pipe under Kennedy Road - council

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 - 16:31

There is a suspected broken wastewater pipe under Kennedy Road. Napier City Council water teams are currently onsite carrying out repairs.

Households in Pirimai are being asked to refrain from flushing toilets, using dishwashers and washing machines, and emptying baths until further notice.

Steph Rotarangi, Napier City Council Chief Executive, says the water team will be working at the site through the night to fix the damage, with works expected to be completed by Wednesday morning.

"We know this is impacting residents and have all available resources working to fix the issue and reduce any cultural and environmental impacts and avoid public health risk," Dr Rotarangi says.

The intersection at Kennedy Road and Bill Hercock Street is down to one lane and commuters are advised to use alternative routes to keep clear of the area while the repairs are taking place.

As a precaution, the County Waterway from Kennedy Road to the Estuary should be avoided and any activities at the Estuary or Pandora Pond should be postponed until further notice.