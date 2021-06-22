Civil Defence focus on welfare support - Gisborne District Council

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 - 16:59

Tairawhiti Civil Defence is focusing its efforts on welfare support for whÄnau affected by Sunday’s flooding in Tokomaru Bay and the wider East Coast area.

Council staff and other welfare agencies are working with at least seven households where the flood damage has forced residents into temporary or longer-term accommodation.

"At the moment we’re assessing those welfare needs, how Civil Defence can assist and also linking whÄnau with agencies such as the Ministry of Social Development, EQC and Te Runanganui o Ngati Porou for ongoing support," says Ben Green, Civil Defence Emergency manager.

"Welfare parcels have gone out to some households and we’re also working to get medication and other essential supplies to residents in areas where access is still limited.

"We encourage anyone who has been affected by the flooding and is needing some form of support to get in touch with Civil Defence, if they haven’t already done so."

Council Journeys and Waka Kotahi contractors are continuing to carry out emergency repairs throughout the East Coast. While the majority of roads have reopened, some remain closed or are only accessible by 4wd vehicles.

Further work is underway to repair and clear damaged drains and culverts.