District Plan review, what happens now? - Council

Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 - 08:30

After reflecting upon landowner engagement feedback received and holding a meeting with representatives of Federated Farmers, specifically in relation to Significant Natural Areas (SNAs), Waitaki District Council decided to push pause, Mayor Gary Kircher citing "too much uncertainty," and the fact that the Indigenous Biodiversity National Policy Statement is still being developed. "We need to have more discussions with our community, talk to affected landowners and give them assurance that we're taking their views on board," he said.

So, what happens now?

We will be working with Federated Farmers to set up a small reference group who will help us work through the SNAs and knock this into shape.

Its hoped this won't delay the adoption of a draft District Plan for public consultation in the latter half of this year, but we need to be realistic, and there is a chance this could happen.

We think that if we are going to take the time to put these draft maps together, we can certainly take some more time to say why they look the way they do. At the end of the day, we're focussed on creating a District Plan which protects our unique environment, reflects the aspirations of our community, and lets people get on and do things.

Just to be clear, extending the engagement process around what areas are sensitive to land use change doesn’t mean that the entire district plan review process has been stalled.

Other work streams, such as the Spatial Plan, will be continuing.

The rural collaboration group members will be confirmed soon.