Waimakariri District Council adopts future-focused long term plan

Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 - 11:44

Waimakariri District Council today endorsed a future-focused Long Term Plan (LTP) which aims to respond to a growing population while caring for the environment and keeping rates increases low.

The LTP has a focus on providing infrastructure and facilities for a growing community (likely to be around 95,000 by 2050), supporting Covid-19 economic recovery, responding to climate change and considering the impact of the Governments Three Water Infrastructure Review.

Councillors received and deliberated on 161 formal submissions before making amendments to the plan which sees rates increase for the first year at 4.3 percent.

Mayor Dan Gordon said the LTP means the District is well prepared for the future.

"Waimakariri fared much better than other parts of New Zealand following the lockdowns of last year, but there’s still a long way to go in recovery and the Council has a role to play here.

"We’re a high growth District and need to make sure we cater for and appeal to new residents by being an attractive place to work and live. We do this by ensuring we invest in and provide the right services and facilities to meet diverse needs while looking after existing communities and our environment."

For the three proposals relating to community facilities the Council resolved to:

- Build community facilities in Pegasus in 2024/2025 and north Woodend 2029/2030 to serve these growing communities

- Defer the upgrade of the Trevor Inch Memorial Library and Rangiora Civic Building to 2028 and revisit this proposal in the next Long Term Plan

- Purchase land and build a parking building in the Rangiora town centre. This is aimed to be complete by 2030/2031.

Priorities for the coming year include recovering from the May/June flood events, developing our strategies to respond to climate change and sustainability in accord with the Government’s focus on lowering emissions, and a highlight will be the opening of the new MainPower Stadium, says Mayor Gordon.

"While there is some uncertainty about the operating environment of councils due to three water and RMA reforms, the Council is committed to investing in our community and ensuring Waimakariri continues to be a fantastic place to work and live.

"I believe this plan is evidence of this commitment and the decisions made will leave a positive print on the future of our District."