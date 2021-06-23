We've opened up the Plain English Awards to Australia

Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 - 11:52

Plain language is important to New Zealand and New Zealanders. It’s also a big thing in Australia. At the moment, Australia doesn’t have any awards celebrating clear communication.

After recognising the gap and fielding several enquiries, the people behind the Plain English Awards have decided to now open up entries to Australia.

Haere mai, Australian plain language enthusiasts!

Organisers of the annual Plain English Awards are excited to now be welcoming entries from any individual or organisation in Australia, as well as New Zealand. Entrants will just need to meet the same conditions as those here in New Zealand do. They’ll also need to be an organisation that’s registered in Australia, or have a registered Australian address.

The standard entry fee for people in Australia will be AU$125, and AU$65 for registered charities.

Australian Plain English trainer, writer and editor, Andrew Pegler, from Andrew Pegler Media in Melbourne, has welcomed today’s news. Andrew is a fan of the Plain English Awards and is in his second year as a judge for the Best Plain English Legal Document category.

‘We’re thrilled to have this opportunity to be able to celebrate clear communication in Australia,’ Andrew says. ‘Entering the Plain English Awards gives us a chance to recognise the great work that’s going on over here in Australia. The Awards will also help us to spread awareness about the benefits of plain English to fellow Australians.’

Australian-based entries are welcome for any Awards categories

From Champion Organisation through to Best Plain English Legal Document, people and businesses in Australia are welcome to enter any of the Awards categories. They can also nominate the good and the bad in the two People’s Choice categories: the Best Plain English Communication and the Worst Brainstrain Communication.

Big thanks again to Plain English Awards media partner, Newsroom

The goodwill and support of its sponsorship partners keeps the Plain English Awards ticking. The Awards’ organisers are immensely grateful to New Zealand-based news and current affairs site, Newsroom.co.nz for believing in their cause and being their media partner.