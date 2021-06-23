Work begins on Te Kararo Queenstown Gardens Development Plan

Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 - 15:57

Stage One of Te Kararo Queenstown Gardens Development Plan gets underway on Monday 28 June 2021, with the multi-stage project aiming to improve public safety and wayfinding in the area while retaining the passive recreation qualities of the Gardens.

Queenstown Lakes District Council's (QLDC) General Manager Community Services, Thunes Cloete expressed excitement at seeing the project about to begin, noting that Te Kararo Queenstown Gardens was a significant public space within Queenstown's town centre.

"Queenstown Gardens serves the needs of both residents and visitors, and it's a central, thriving public space and well used by many people for various purposes," said Dr Cloete.

"This Development Plan aims to enhance Te Kararo Queenstown Gardens' connection with the Queenstown town centre, improving both accessibility and how people get around the area, and introducing a number of features which weave the cultural values of mana whenua into the space."

Work on Stage One starts with upgrades to pathways and lighting just south of the Queenstown Playground and Horne Creek. Other improvements include additional street furniture, new wayfinding signage and some landscaping and planting.

A number of paths in the Queenstown Gardens will be temporarily closed to pedestrians and out of use while this work is undertaken. Alternative trails will be signposted to direct pedestrians and cyclists between Queenstown's town centre and the Gardens.

Marine Parade, the bridge over Horne Creek and the trail leading up to Park Street will be open, and parking spaces in the Queenstown Gardens will remain available for recreational users of the Gardens, the Queenstown Ice Arena, the tennis courts and bowling green.

Councillor and Chair of the Community Services Committee, Craig Ferguson looked forward to the completion of the Development Plan which the Committee adopted in April 2018.

"I’m also looking forward to seeing more locals and visitors relaxing in the peaceful surroundings of the Gardens, savouring the breathtaking views and enjoying the amenity that has been a part of Queenstown’s community since 1887," said Mr Ferguson.

"Finally, I’d like to thank the ‘Friends of the Gardens’ for their stewardship and guidance in working with Council on the conception and implementation of this Development Plan."

Stage One of Te Kararo Queenstown Gardens is estimated to be complete by the end of October 2021.

The total project cost is $845,000.