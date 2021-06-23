Adulttoymegastore launches NZ’s first sex toy recycling programme

Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 - 18:00

Adulttoymegastore (ATMS), New Zealand’s largest online adult retailer, has launched a sex toy recycling programme that enables New Zealanders to recycle their unwanted electronic, metal and glass adult toys and be rewarded for their efforts.

If it buzzes, vibrates, wiggles, pulsates, or is made from glass or metal, it can be sent back to Adulttoymegastore’s warehouse in Grenada North, Wellington, to give its recyclable parts new life. The sender will be rewarded with a $10 voucher to go towards a replacement, providing the product was originally purchased from Adulttoymegastore.

Natasha Bull, Adulttoymegastore’s head of customer satisfaction and manager of the recycling programme, said: "At Adulttoymegastore we value sustainability and always make an effort to implement ethical practices in whatever we're doing. We understand that adult toys aren’t easy to dispose of ethically, so we’ve been working on this programme for quite some time and we’re excited to be able to provide this option to our customers."

The recycling programme includes glass, metal and e-waste and all products must be sterilized before being returned. Adulttoymegastore has partnered with a recycling business in Wellington to receive, strip and store the materials until there is enough volume to be recycled, and health and safety precautions will be taken to ensure safe handling of the products.

Batteries and circuit boards will be collected and shipped to South Korea where the reusable materials will be stripped for recycling, and hazardous substances will be ethically and safely disposed of. Depending on the grade of the circuit board, it may be sent to UMICORE, a global materials technology and recycling group in Belgium that aims to reduce harmful emissions and works with hundreds of organisations around the world to provide sustainable solutions.

Any metal sex toys, or metal found in the products such as ball bearings and motors, will be collected and shipped in bulk to Germany where the metals will be extracted, sorted, pressed into bales, and smelted down and reformed for the next step in their life cycle. Metal recycling in Germany helps to save energy and CO2 by using the recycled raw materials in production.

The parts of the products that do not currently have a recycling option available, such as PVC and silicone, will be disposed of safely at a class 1 landfill as per the recommendation of the Ministry of Environment. Adulttoymegastore is working to find solutions for these materials and welcomes contact from businesses that can help.

Natasha said: "Launching the recycling programme has been a challenging process of understanding what ethical disposal options are available for the range of materials found in adult toys and finding the right people who are happy to work with us to achieve our goal. The processes needed for breaking down materials like silicone and PVC are not currently available locally, but we intend to find solutions and are actively looking to partner with local businesses and find ways that our recycled materials can be put to good use here in New Zealand, so if you can help, please get in touch."

In 2020, Adulttoymegastore partnered with R3pack to switch all packaging to 100% recyclable and compostable materials, becoming the first adult retailer in Australasia to roll out completely recyclable packaging.

Find out more about Adulttoymegastore's sex toy recycling programme and how it works here.