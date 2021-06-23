Napier Lotto player wins $1 million

Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 - 21:56

One lucky Lotto player will be celebrating a midweek windfall after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Greenmeadows New World in Napier.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Saturday night.

