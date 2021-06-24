First ISO50001 certification in NZ achieved by Epsom Girls Grammar School

Thursday, 24 June, 2021 - 10:00

Epsom Girls Grammar School today became the first organisation in New Zealand to be certified to ISO50001, the international standard for energy management systems.

"This is a breakthrough moment for energy efficiency in New Zealand", said CEP’s CEO Mike Hopkins. "We applaud the foresight of the team at EGGS and congratulate them on their leadership."

The ceremony to confer the certification took place today (Thursday) at the school.

Commenting on the certification, EGGS Principal, Lorraine Pound said: "Being ISO5001 certified is a wonderful outcome of a joint project led by the School’s Business Manager, Economech and students from the School’s Sustainability Committee. We are delighted to be involved in being as energy efficient as we can be, and in a way where students each year will continue to take the lead and learn so much about planning, research, statistical analysis and practice in the area of energy efficiency.’

Alireza Mokhtar of efficiency adviser to EGGS, Economech, said: "Focusing on energy as the main contributor to emission, ISO 50001 offers a simple and systematic framework for continuous improvement in energy performance. It teaches us how to make a culture change to address climate change."

The certification comes from BSI NZ. Business Manager for BSI, Craig Muir said "Epsom Girls Grammar School should be proud of their achievement in obtaining certification to ISO 50001: Energy Management. This certification is public acknowledgement of their dedication to the efficient and effective use of energy at the school and demonstrates leadership put into practice. EGGS have set a great example; and to all those involved and to those associated with the school, congratulations".

ISO50001 is common overseas, especially in Germany where government incentives and regulations have driven uptake. Widespread adoption of ISO50001 is commonly cited as a major factor in Germany’s energy transition and emissions reduction success.

"We need more organisations across New Zealand adopting ISO50001," continued Hopkins.

"Energy efficiency is normally the easiest and cheapest way to reduce emissions and saves on energy costs, the proverbial win-win. Even without the certification, organisations can enjoy the savings of having an effective management plan and it’s not difficult. Several of our members and partners offer advice on efficiency planning and can help out."