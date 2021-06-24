NCC works with others to address community safety - Council

Thursday, 24 June, 2021 - 10:21

The results of Napier City Council’s recent community safety survey show residents’ concerns match our own, and validate the work already underway to address these concerns.

An overview of the survey, and key findings, will be discussed at next week’s People and Places committee meeting.

One of the aims of conducting the survey, in February, was to gauge perceptions about safety to help with the development of the community safety options as part of the Long Term Plan (LTP) 2021-31 consultation, given it had been consistently identified as a priority through pre- LTP engagement in mid-2020.

Council is due to confirm next week at the adoption of the LTP that the development of a new City Ambassador programme for Napier will continue, in conjunction with a replacement of the existing CCTV network.

If approved, this programme would start on 1 July, 2022. The current CBD patrols will continue until then.

Our focus is on making sure our public places are safe, says Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise. "We do this in many ways, from taking safety into account when designing and maintaining our spaces, to supporting our people, to being the coordinator of Safer Napier, a collective of more than 40 organisations all focused on a safe and healthy city."

As a new CE, Dr Steph Rotarangi backs projects that are collaborative and make the most of the resources and strengths we have as a city.

Currently Council invests $350,000 a year into commuity safety initiatives, working closely with police and other agencies. "Concerns about safety have come through loud and clear in our survey and we need to act, along with working together with our partners to to not only improve people’s feelings of safety, but actual safety."

The other aim of the survey was to inform reaccreditation of the Safer Napier programme later this year. Napier first became an accredited International Safe Community in 2010, and was reaccredited in 2015.