Kiwis give $130k to feed Fijian families in need

Thursday, 24 June, 2021 - 13:21

Hundreds of Fijian children going hungry after COVID-19 decimated their families’ incomes will receive life-saving grocery packs thanks to the generosity of Kiwis giving to Save the Children New Zealand’s emergency appeal.

Launched three weeks ago, New Zealanders have contributed a massive $130,000 to the appeal to feed Fiji with packs containing much-needed food supplies, soap, surgical masks, nappies and sanitary pads.

So far, the aid has already reached 165 families with around 650 more to be reached in the next week, but Save the Children says since launching the appeal, they have had many more requests and the money will help feed 1800 families in need.

Save the Children New Zealand Chief Executive Heidi Coetzee says the team was humbled by the generosity of Kiwis to their Pacific neighbours.

"We originally hoped to raise $50,000 but every day we’ve heard from more and more people in need. We’re delighted to have raised this significant contribution and we hope it will go some way towards alleviating the intense pressure many families in Fiji are currently facing. These grocery packs will help save the lives of many children and help protect a generation for Fiji’s future rebuild."

Save the Children Fiji’s Chief Executive Shairana Ali says the organisation is extremely grateful for the overwhelming support shown by the New Zealand public to help Fijian families.

"The donated funds will reach families in the central and western division of Viti Levu, the main island which is severely impacted by COVID-19. We will continue to work closely with our colleagues in Save the Children New Zealand to deliver programmes and services that help improve children’s health and well-being in Fiji."