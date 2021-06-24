Wet weekend for the west and polar blast early next week - MetService

Thursday, 24 June, 2021 - 13:37

With many inland regions over the North Island seeing sub-zero temperatures this morning and Auckland Airport recording its lowest temperature for 2021 many would have felt the chill this morning after the generally warm night-time temperatures earlier this month. However, temperatures are expected to see-saw across the next seven days with two major weather systems set to affect Aotearoa.

MetService Meteorologist April Clark says, "Strengthening northwesterlies and increasing cloud ahead of a front which moves over the South Island on Friday means a rebound in minimum temperatures across the board into the weekend. This front also signals wet weather, especially for the western regions with Heavy Rain Watches and Warnings already issued for the entire west coast of the South Island as this front moves north from this evening."

This front is forecast to stall over central New Zealand on Saturday. This will bring persistent rain to western places between Taranaki and Buller, before eventually shifting further north on Sunday leaving the capital with another wet and windy weekend. It looks like the main band of rain won’t reach Auckland until Sunday afternoon.

Behind the front, showers continue for the west while the few showers expected for eastern regions clear to fine weather.

"However, as is with winter, the next weather feature quickly replaces the last with a significant polar blast forecast to affect the country early next week. Low snow and strong southwesterlies are signalled over Southland and Otago on Monday as cold air muscles it’s way north." warns Clark. MetService will be keeping a close eye on this system so be prepared and check in with the latest forecasts on metservice.com