Muslim refugees pitch in to save Christmas tradition

Friday, 25 June, 2021 - 07:00

Fourteen Afghan women refugees in Auckland are joining WÄnaka's Waste-Free Celebrations Sewing Circle to produce reusable gift bags and reusable Christmas Re-Crackers™ for Christmas this year.

Last year, NZ imported 1.7 million disposable crackers (sounds a lot right?). However in 2015, it was over 4.5 million. This drop isn’t because we no longer love crackers -- we LOVE them! But as people become more aware of waste, they have chosen to forgo the much-loved tradition.

But, with Waste Free Celebrations’ Christmas Re-Crackers™, the cracker is back! Christmas Re-Crackers™ pull apart like a real cracker, go off with a bang and the familiar smell of gunpowder, then slide back together for decades of use. They include a reusable crown designed to fit all heads, and are durable and machine washable. The optional plastic-free bon-bons are supplied by a variety of small NZ businesses located in Otago, Southland and Canterbury -- nothing plastic, nothing imported. The patent pending design was created by Waste Free Celebrations and it is thanks to these Muslim women, and the sewers of Central Otago, that our much-loved Christmas tradition is being saved for future generations to enjoy.

The Sewing Circles

With limited labour available in Central Otago, WFC opened another sewing circle in Auckland last weekend. Director Emma Conyngham previously lived in Afghanistan as an aid worker and knew Afghan women to be skilled seamstresses -- they also enjoy working from home which suited the WFC production model. With the help of Fahima Saeid from NFACT (New Settlers Family and Community Trust), the group of Afghan women volunteered to take on the work of sewing for Christmas. The goal of NFACT is to promote social cohesion and interfaith harmony as well as creating educational and employment opportunities for refugee women in New Zealand.

The beauty of Muslim women sewing for a Christian celebration is acknowledged and appreciated by all. "Mary and Jesus are very respected by us even though we are Muslim," said Saeid. "We are very happy to be a part of your Christmas celebrations as new New Zealanders."

For Conyngham, the inclusion of Muslim women expresses the ethos her company perfectly. "I wanted to remove rubbish and stress from Christmas because with five kids it was doing my head in. The product itself is designed to last for life, giving the planet a break from the waste we generate each year. But it has also been great to employ women at home -- often women who find it difficult to find employment. I have one woman in Lake HÄwea who has not been able to work for over a decade due to Multiple Sclerosis but now she’s generating her own income. But to then also include Muslim woman stepped it up a notch in social responsibility and I think it encapsulates the real New Zealand where we can all get along and celebrate each other’s culture."

Humble beginnings

Waste Free Celebrations launched in October 2020 as Merry Waste Free Christmas with the goal to remove waste from Christmas Day. What started as a small craft stall at the WÄnaka Sunday Market became an overnight sensation, employing 12 women in the space of one week to meet demand. Kiwis produce 30 percent more rubbish on Christmas Day than any other time of year but as we become more aware of our environmental footprint, opting for reusables was a no brainer for thousands of New Zealanders last year.

After seeing the demand created in 2020, owner Emma Conyngham is going even bigger this year: adding reusable gift tags, reusable tissue wrap and best of all reusable Christmas Re-Crackers™ (with reusable hats) to their inventory.

Can you help?

The group of refugees have a limited number of sewing machines and overlockers between them. If you have an old but reliable machine you would like to donate please contact Emma on facebook @wastefreecelebrations. The women work as contract sewers, not employees, hence they need to own and supply their own machines. The machines would remain the property of the Afghan women, not WFC so they can then continue sewing other projects to help generate income.

Facts:

NZ imported:

4,506,252 crackers in 2015

3,422,283 crackers in 2016

3,422,956 crackers in 2017

2,624,865 crackers in 2018

1,770,896 crackers in 2019

1,701,760 crackers in 2020

Data from NZ Customs, March 2020

The UK uses an estimated 154 million crackers each year, many of which go to landfill.

The global disposable cracker industry is worth over a billion dollars each year.

There is no commercially available reusable cracker and hat product available anywhere in the world. Waste Free Celebrations’ Christmas Re-Cracker is a world first.

Contrary to popular belief, a lot of wrapping paper is not recyclable. Wrapping paper is often dyed, laminated and/or contains non-paper additives such as gold and silver coloured shapes, glitter, plastics etc which cannot be recycled

Some wrapping paper is very thin and contains few good quality fibres for recycling

A lot of wrapping paper has sticky tape attached to it which makes it very difficult to recycle. Most ribbons and bows cannot be recycled.