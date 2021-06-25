Changes ahead for Hamilton’s organic centre

Friday, 25 June, 2021 - 14:45

Hamilton City Council’s bustling organic centre is integral to shaping a green city. As a place for the community to drop off green waste, the facility plays a vital role in waste minimisation and resource recovery for Hamilton.

Council’s contractor EnviroWaste will take over operation of the Frankton-based facility on 30 June as part of the kerbside collection contract. The change means the centre must close at midday (12pm) on Wednesday 30 June. It will reopen at 10am on Thursday 1 July, an hour later than usual, to give EnviroWaste time to set up.

During the brief closure, green waste can be taken to the Lincoln Street Resource Recovery Centre.

Council Rubbish and Recycling Manager Trent Fowles said the purpose-built green waste collection facility acts as a great alternative to landfill for residents who want to get rid of garden waste like grass clippings, leaves and branches.

Fowles insists that the change in contractor doesn’t mean there will be any change in service and that the facility will remain the same.

"Not only is it cheaper than taking it to the Lincoln Street Resource Recovery Centre, it’s also better for the environment and contributes to our circular society.

"Green waste collected at the facility is taken to Hampton Downs and mixed with Hamilton’s kerbside food scraps to be turned into compost. We can then reuse a portion of this in our parks and gardens" said Fowles.

Find out about opening hours and general rates at Hamilton Organic