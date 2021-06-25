Over one hundred libraries join Out on the Shelves this year

Friday, 25 June, 2021 - 17:46

Over one hundred school and community libraries across Aotearoa signed up to take part in Out on the Shelves for 2021, marking a jump in participation from previous years.

Out on the Shelves is an initiative by InsideOUT - providing an online resource that lists books with rainbow themes and characters, with the aim of supporting rainbow young people to find stories that represent their identities in positive and affirming ways. Out on the Shelves also runs an annual campaign fortnight, which launched on 14 June and wraps up this Sunday 27 June. The campaign fortnight is an opportunity to create more rainbow visibility in school and community libraries.

Libraries embraced that opportunity this year with open arms, celebrating Out on the Shelves with colourful and creative displays showcasing their rainbow collections and encouraging their students and communities to read with pride.

InsideOUT Managing Director Tabby Besley said the big jump in libraries taking part gives her hope that more schools and communities are realising the importance of making rainbow young people feel safe and accepted.

"The campaign is part of InsideOUT’s work to give all rainbow young people in Aotearoa a sense of belonging and safety in their schools and communities."

"Visibility and representation make a real difference towards making young people feel included and accepted. Out on the Shelves is a very accessible way for any library to show support for their rainbow students or wider rainbow community."

Out on the Shelves is a chance for libraries to promote and build their rainbow collections, celebrate these stories and help connect rainbow young people with their stories and with each other.

"Stories help us explore and connect to who we are, and that’s what this campaign is all about." said Besley.

School libraries around the country took part for the first time this year, and Besley couldn’t be happier to see the campaign growing and reaching more young people.

"If a rainbow student walks into their school library and sees an Out on the Shelves display celebrating stories and characters that they can relate to, it makes them feel seen, and it helps them to have pride in who they are from a young age."

"The pride and sense of belonging that students feel when their school openly supports them and makes them feel accepted changes their whole experience of that environment, and ultimately has a hugely positive impact on the wellbeing of our young people across Aotearoa."

The Out on the Shelves online resource is available on the Out on the Shelves website, helping rainbow young people to read with pride all year round.

InsideOUT works to give rainbow young people in Aotearoa New Zealand a sense of safety and belonging in their schools and communities.